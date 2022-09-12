Ethiopia: AU Commission Chairperson Welcomes the Call By the Government of Tigray for Peaceful Resolution of the Ethiopian Conflict

press release

Addis Ababa — The Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, welcomes the announcement by the Regional Government of Tigray of its commitment for a peaceful resolution of the conflict as well as its willingness to participate in an African Union-led peace process.

The Chairperson underscores this positive development as a unique opportunity towards the restoration of peace in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia. In this regard, the Chairperson particularly commends the regional government of Tigray for its readiness to engage in negotiations, in line with a similar call made by the Federal Government of Ethiopia. The Chairperson further urges both Parties to urgently work towards an immediate ceasefire, engage in direct talks, in an AU-led process that is inclusive of mutually agreed international partners.

The Chairperson reiterates the AU's avowed longstanding and continued commitment towards a robust and credible peace process, founded on the commendable political courage displayed by both parties, which without delay, should help in delivering on the legitimate aspirations and supreme interests of all Ethiopians for peace, stability and sustainable development.

At this critical juncture, the Chairperson calls on the international community to strengthen support to the ongoing AU-led peace process.