Ethiopia: On the Occasion of the Ethiopian New Year

11 September 2022
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

On the occasion of the Ethiopian New Year, the United States stands with the people of Ethiopia and supports ongoing diplomatic efforts to realize their desire to live in peace, with economic opportunity for all. We commend the African Union for its work to bring the Ethiopian government and Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) to talks as soon as possible to resolve the ongoing conflict. We encourage a robust process that responds to the Government of Ethiopia's declared readiness to go "anywhere, anytime" for the sake of peace and the TPLF's statement today that they are ready to end the fighting and seek to resolve outstanding issues through dialogue. International partners stand ready to support this process. Eritrea and others should cease fueling the conflict.

The United States supports Ethiopia's unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity and wants to return to a strong partnership. In the spirit of the new year, we call on the country's leaders to put Ethiopia on a path that ends the suffering and achieves a lasting peace.

