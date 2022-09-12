Nigeria: Bbnaija 7 - Biggie Unveils Level 3 House, Evicts Three Housemates

11 September 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Jayne Augoye

Big Brother Naija Season 7 has twists and surprises.

During the Sunday live eviction show, Biggie sprang another major one when he unveiled the Level 3 house.

The addition shocked housemates and viewers.

The Level Up season started with the house divided into Level 1 and Level 2. Both houses were later merged.

In the latest twist to the show, Doyin, Eloswag, and Chomzy were evicted from the main Level Up house and moved to Level 3.

On last Sunday night's live eviction show, fake housemates Deji and Giddyfia and Diana were evicted from the keenly contested Big Brother Naija reality show.

Explaining the Level 3 house concept, Big Brother Naija host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu said though the housemates had been evicted, Big Brother decided to retain them as guests in the house.

They are no longer in the race for the N100 million prize but will be in the house till September 18.

They will return to the main house to participate in house tasks with other housemates.

Twist

The evicted contestants and remaining housemates are not aware of the whole plan.

Doyin's eviction didn't surprise many, as she was considered up against some fan favourites of the show.

Doyin also confided in Biggie during her Sunday diary session that she has nine out of ten possibilities of being evicted. Though Eloswag and Chomzy were confident and vocal about their chances of being saved, they were booted out on Sunday.

The lovers were caught on camera chatting about their standing as a better option than Phyna and Bryann, who were in the former Level 2 house

