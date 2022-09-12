Rwanda: Kagame Orders Flags to Fly at Half-Mast in Honour of Queen Elizabeth

9 September 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alice Kagina

President Paul Kagame, on September 9, ordered that the Rwanda national flag and the East African Community flag be flown to half-mast in memory of Queen Elizabeth II.

According to a statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister, this will be observed until the conclusion of state funeral service of the former British Queen.

After a 70-year reign, the longest-reigning British monarch breathed her last at the age of 96, on September 8.

Her death followed several days of her health concerns by doctors, as communicated by the Royal Palace.

Her eldest son, formerly known as Prince Charles, immediately took the reign to be known as King Charles III.

President Kagame mourned Elizabeth II saying that the modern Commonwealth is her legacy she left behind.

This is as several officials around the world poured in tributes and the monarchy continues preparations to lay her to rest.

