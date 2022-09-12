Nigeria: Another Super Eagles Striker Injured in Europe

Sadiq Umar is the second Super Eagles striker to be injured inside a week.

Real Sociedad deadline day signing Umar Sadiq has joined the growing list of injured Nigerian players in Europe.

Sadiq was helped off the pitch on Sunday in the 37th minute during Sociedad's away LaLiga clash against Getafe, and becomes the second Super Eagles striker to be injured inside a week.

Victor Osimhen, during the Champions League game against Liverpool, was also injured and he looks certain to miss the next Super Eagles assignment.

While the severity or otherwise of Sadiq's injury is yet to be ascertained, he is also now a major doubt for the Super Eagles friendly game against Algeria coming up in a little over two weeks.

Though Real Sociedad on their Twitter handle are yet to give extra information, they assured they would stand with Sadiq in this difficult time.

The towering Nigerian striker has been in good form lately with three La Liga goals to his name; including the one scored on his Real Sociedad debut against Atletico Madrid last weekend.

He also featured in the Europa League clash against Manchester United in which the Spanish club snatched a 1-0 win over the Red Devils.

Before now, PREMIUM TIMES had reported the devastating injury blows that have knocked out the trio of Jamilu Collins, Akinkunmi Amoo and Samson Tijiani for the rest of the season.