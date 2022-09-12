Liberia: Democracy Watch Expresses Concern Over Ongoing Road Construction

Monrovia — Democracy Watch Initiative (DWI), a partner organization to the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA), has expressed concern over the latest criticisms that have characterized the ongoing road construction works of the 45km 4-lane RIA highway.

The group said even though construction works have since started with significant progress made until the heavy downpour of rain recently, some have continued to vaguely condemn the contractors, East International Group and China Railways, without considering the critical nature of work being done and the significance of the route that leads to the country's only international airport.

They noted that despite criticism in the presence of the rainy season, contractors are still making progress with the bridges, culvert lines, box culverts, as well as backfilling, teaming it a testimony to the contractors' commitment to delivering within the deadline.

Democracy Watch maintained that its investigation has established the legitimacy and technical competence of the contractor, as well as its determine commitment to deliver on the deadline the 45km 4-lane ELWA-RIA road project for the general good of the country.

"About a year ago, East International Group came under similar criticism that it lacked the requisite equipment and expertise to even commence the contract; but on the contrary, the contractor has proven to have all it takes to deliver in time, given the completion of the super base, as well as current progressive works being made on the road," the group said in a statement.

Nevertheless, the group said it is worried that unnecessary criticisms against a contractor that participated and won a highly competitive bidding process, could undermine the entirety of works being done; as citizens' cooperation is keen in the implementation phase of the contract.

Democracy Watch Initiative however cautions Liberians, particularly those opposing the RIA road construction, to reconsider the overall significance of said road to the development drive of the country.

It maintains that Liberia is in dire need of infrastructure development with roads being a paramount proponent; as such, the group is encouraging citizens to embrace such genuine efforts towards road connectivity and avoid the everyday petit political wrestles.

Democracy Watch Initiative said: "Liberia cannot and must not afford to play politics with sustained development."

At the same time, the pro-democracy group is calling on partners around the globe to continue supporting the country's development agenda.