Liberia: Vice President Howard-Taylor to Address AfCFTA Conference On Women and Youth in Trade

12 September 2022
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor has arrived in Dar Es Salaam, the capital of the United Republic of Tanzania to address the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Conference on Women and Youth Trade scheduled for September 12th to 14th, 2022.

At the invitation of Her Excellency Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Madam Vice President will proffer her perspectives on the theme Women and Youth: "the Engine of AfCFTA Trade in Africa".

Vice President Howard-Taylor upon arrival, was received by Hon. Amb. Liberata Mulamula, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Eastern African Cooperation.

Madam Vice President's visit to the United Republic of Tanzania becomes the first official visit of a Liberian leader since former President Ellen Johnson- Sirleaf visited in 2012.

While in Dar Es Salaam, Liberia's Vice President will hold discussions with H.E. Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania, and H.E. Wamkele Mene, Secretary General of the AfCFTA Secretariat, amongst others.

The United Republic of Tanzania gained independence in 1961. It is the largest country in East Africa and hosts the Headquarters of the Eastern Africa Community (EAC).

The Country's economy is mainly dependent on agriculture, mining, and tourism.

