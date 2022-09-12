Liberia: CDC to Retain the Weah-Jewel Ticket - Mulbah Morlu Remains Chairman

Monrovia — Constituent members of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change have reaffirmed their quest to go for reelection without any changes to the Coalition.

This means, Pres. George Weah remains the standard bearer, Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor remains the vice stand standard bearer, and Mulbah Morlu, the chairman of the Coalition.

Their affirmation to retain the ticket that brought the coalition to power is contained in a reaffirmation statement signed by the political leaders and chairpersons of the three political parties - the Congress for Democratic Change, (CDC), National Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Liberia People Democratic Party (LPDP).

Speaking on the reaffirmation last Friday, the Chairman of the Coalition, Mulbah Morlu, said the retention of the ticket was triggered by the recognition of the tremendous development gains of the CDC-led government.

He said the government remains committed to fulfilling the solemn promises that inspired into existence the Coalition for Democratic Change; were as, acknowledging the President's efforts of the CDC-led government in the delivery of basic social services, good governance, genuine national reconciliation, accountability, national infrastructural development, respect for reconciliation, and respect for fundamental and inalienable human rights enshrined in the Constitution of Liberia reaffirmed our commitment of working together for pending election.

Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), National Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Liberian People Democratic Party (LPDP) in their reaffirmation stated that they are cognizant of collective support for the re-election of President George Weah who remains the Supreme cause of the "Whose interest the Pro-poor Agenda for Development and Prosperity (PAPD) is being successfully implemented".

The Coalition for Democratic Change enjoys strong political allies with the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction of Nimba County Senator Prince Johnson.

The three parties in their affirmation lauded Pres. Weah for his efforts in the provision of employment opportunities for ordinary citizens and the sustained delivery of basic social services to the people of Liberia in healthcare, education and agriculture.

The Reaffirmation statement: "Cognizant that our collective support for the Weah led-government is in the supreme cause of the great people of Liberia in whose interest the Pro-Poor Agenda for property and Development (PAPD) are being successfully implemented. Now, therefore, we the following political parties; Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) National Patriotic Party (NPP), and the Liberia People Democratic Party 2016 agreement and henceforth, reaffirm our commitment to the Coalition for Democratic Change 2023 Legislature and Presidential Elections, the document concludes."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The reaffirmation of commitment which was signed on September 8, 2022 is a baseline political settlement to secure second term presidential bid for former football legend and Senator of Montserrado County George Weah.

Meanwhile, the Coalition for Democratic Change has announced a two-day orientation workshop for its major auxiliaries' leadership in Gbarnga, Bong County.

The two days event, according to the CDC Chair, is intended to mode the minds of partisans in achieving future political goals.

Morlu told reporters that the workshop will also help strengthen the party in enhancing its mobilization strategies in upholding their originality as a "mass base political movement".

The CDC Chair reechoed the need to uphold zero tolerance against violence in spite of political differences.