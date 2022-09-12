Liberia: President Weah Dedicates Skating Rink At Invincible Sports Park

Monrovia — The Chief Patron of Sports of Liberia George Weah has dedicated the first ever skating rink in Liberia. The sporting facility was officially opened on Friday, September 9 at the The Invincible Sports Park.

Speaking at the brief dedicatory ceremony, President Weah called on the children to "play again".

"During the dedication of the pool at this same venue, I noticed the kids between our cars skating and I have seen in other areas where the kids have specific places to skate so I saw it prudent for our kids to benefit from the same facility and today is a clear manifestation," the Liberian leader said.

He encouraged the kids to utilize the facility, play, and avoid injuries.

Also speaking at the dedicatory ceremony, Minister of States Without Portfolio Trokon Kpui said the completion of the project came as a result of the President's vision to give the children with diverse skills the time and opportunity to play.

"Mr. President, you instructed me to do this, and now, here is the result and as you normally say, 'Let there be and so is it today'. On behalf of the Presidential Delivery Unit, your unit, here is the project".

The new facility with about four different components including the skating room, a mini refreshment center among others, is now officially open for usage.

The Fish Market area under five years of George Weah's administration has now been developed and transformed into a major area of attraction and a place of recreation since the official dedication of the famous Invincible Sports Park by the President.