Liberia: Defense Authorities Sound 2023 Caveat

9 September 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Lincoln G. Peters And Winston W. Parley

The Ministry of National Defense (MoD) and the Armed Force of Liberia (AFL) have sounded a very strong caveat to the public concerning their roles and responsibilities leading to the 2023 presidential and legislative elections.

The defense authorities stated Thursday, 8 September 2022 at a press conference that they will never sit and watch the country's democracy derail.

Defense Minister Daniel Dee Zlankhan said the AFL will play an independent role as it did during the 2017 presidential and legislative elections, warning that it will not sit back and watch the country's democracy derail.

"We will not sit back and allow our democracy to be derailed. We will not allow anyone to vandalize what we call the military's critical infrastructure, like the airport, Central Bank, hydro, and other critical areas," said Minister Ziankahn.

The retired army Maj. Gen. said the Armed Forces of Liberia will be standing back to fully support the civilian authorities.

"That is, we will not be the full runner, but the police and other security apparatuses that will be charged with that authority to guide our election, but we will move in whenever we are called upon," he said.

According to Minister Ziankahan, when they are called upon during the 2023 elections to provide support, they will definitely move in, disclosing that they will be more than ready to come in.

He stated that even though it's true that they will not be in charge of the elections process, he can assure the public that the military will not sit and allow the critical infrastructure of the country and its democracy to derail.

"As relates to the 2023 presidential and legislative elections, it's very critical," he stressed.

Minister Ziankahn noted that everybody knows that the elections are a critical one and so there have been questions about what will be the role of the AFL during the elections.

He said the army will prepare for the 2023 presidential election, but it's the shared responsibility of everyone and all stakeholders, most especially politicians, to teach their followers about the maintenance of the peace of Liberia.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X