Nigeria: Amotekun, Ebubeagu Pose Threats to 2023 Elections - Security Expert

A security expert, Charles Inko-Tariah has declared that armed regional security groups, such as Amotekun and Ebubeagu in the South-West and South-East geopolitical zones of the country respectively, may pose threats to the 2023 general elections.

Inko-Tariah, who is also the project coordinator of Homeland Awareness and Sensitisation Initiative (HASI), disclosed this yesterday to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

He stated that the armed groups may be vulnerable to some selfish influential politicians, who will in turn use them to inflict pain and violence on Nigerians during the general elections.

The security expert said< "Amotekun and Ebubeagu regional security groups and several other groups like them are threats to 2023 general election because armed groups in an election period can be used by some selfish politicians, who may not mean well for the society.

"People that feel that they don't have the mandate, hence, they inflict pain and violence on the people. So, armed groups are vulnerable in the hands of such influential people. We anticipate some level of violence with what we are seeing except there is any special intervention," he said.

Inko-Tariah, however, said he was optimistic that the 2023 general elections would be free, fair and credible considering the provisions of the newly amended Electoral Act and the level of consciousness among Nigerians.

He said, "I am optimistic that there will be relatively free, fair and credible election in 2023 because of the newly amended Electoral Act. The amended act that gave power to electronic voting system will definitely create some level of free and fair and some level of commitment to the electoral processes.

"The amended Electoral Act gave some level of confidence to the public and it was tested recently in the elections in the South-West.

"It gives us a level of confidence about the system especially now that people are a bit conscious of the voting system to ensure that we have credible leadership because of the peculiar challenges and pains the people are passing through. So, it is obvious that we will have something close to free, fair and credible election," he said.