Nigeria: Federal Govt Assures Imo Widows, Physically Challenged of Support

Federal government has promised to support widows, youths, physically challenged persons, and vulnerable people in Imo State with economic support.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq gave the assurance at the weekend during the flag-off of disbursement of cash grants alongside the digitized payment for conditional cash transfer.

She said 3,894 beneficiaries across the 27 local government areas of the state were selected to receive a twenty thousand Naira one-off Cash Grant for Vulnerable Groups while about 4,738 beneficiaries were selected for the government enterprise empowerment programme interest free loans.

Farouq said, "This is a programme designed by President Muhammadu Buhari administration for vulnerable and low-income Nigerians who are involved in some sort of commercial activity or capacity but have never had the opportunity to access loans."

It is meant to give priority to the most vulnerable in our society, especially widows, youth, disabled and the displaced amongst others".

According to her, the beneficiaries will receive loans ranging from N50,000 to N300,000 for farmers, petty traders, widows and youths saying President Muhammadu Buhari directed that 70 percent must be strictly women.

The minister said "The President also directed that at least 15 per cent of the total number of the beneficiary must be specifically allocated to citizens with special needs including persons with disability (PWDs) and senior citizens in the State. It is expected that the beneficiaries will use the grant to improve their productivity, create wealth, generate employment and improve their living standard."

Governor Hope Uzodimma who was in attendance solicited the Federal Government to increase the number of beneficiaries in the state, even as he commended the gesture.

He pledged the support of his government to various programmes of the Ministry and to Imo people who are in dire need of such assistance, adding that it was in recognition of the value of the programmes that the 3-R government empowered 15,000 youths last year with N250,000 each.

Uzodimma described the National Homegrown feeding programme as "one of the most noble programmes Nigerians have ever seen and experienced because it accommodates the interest of our children who are encouraged to go to school and their diet."