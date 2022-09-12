Nigeria: Ooni, Ado Bayero Meet Oba Ewuare II, Laud Buhari On Culture Preservation

Benin City — THREE foremost traditional rulers in Nigeria, namely the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II; the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero and the Oba of Benin, His Majesty, Omo N'Oba N'Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, yesterday, held a closed door meeting at the palace of the Oba of Benin and when they came out, Ewuare II commended President Muhammadu Buhari's stance in preserving the cultural ethos and traditional institution in Nigeria.

The monarch recalled failed attempts by cultural imperialists to disrupt the traditions in Africa, including Benin Kingdom where the invaders looted Benin bronzes over a century ago but expressed thanks to God and his forebears that some of the artefacts looted have started returning to their original abode.

He said: "When the white man came and tried to disrupt our traditional institution, you will all agree with me that they failed. So, they left our traditional institution intact. That is why we are still here.

"They took away our artefacts to remind them of their visit. But the artefacts are coming back. I want to use this opportunity to thank Mr. President, Muhammadu Buhari, for his strong stance in supporting the culture, the traditional institution, preserving the culture of Nigeria and so many other things. We may not know what His Excellency has done for us, Nigerians will know perhaps later."

Earlier, the Ooni of Ife, while recalling the ancestral ties between Benin Kingdom and Ile-Ife in Osun State, revealed that his mission to Oba of Benin's palace was to ask for the welfare of Oba Ewuare II and extend the best wishes of his people.

On his part, Bayero paid tribute to the Benin throne and promised to sustain the legacies of his forebears as well as straighten the bond of friendship between the Benin Kingdom and Kano Emirate.