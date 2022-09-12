Nigeria/Morocco: CAF Confederation Cup - Remo Stars Hold As Far in Morocco

All four teams representing Nigeria on the continent this season avoided defeats in their respective first leg games.

CAF Confederation Cup debutants, Remo Stars on Sunday night, gave an excellent account of themselves as they battled to a 1-1 draw away to Moroccan side, AS FAR Rabat.

Adams Olamilekan's second half header salvaged the commendable draw for Remo Stars at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah, Rabat.

After their blistering run in the Nigeria Professional Football League last season where they finished in the third position, Remo Stars showed they were ready to take the continent by storm on their first try.

Right from the blast of the whistle, the visitors put up a good shift against the more experienced Moroccan team.

Remo Stars' goalkeeper Bankole Kayode was in fantastic form; as he made several vital saves in the game.

Daniel Ogunmodede's boys took the game to AS FAR; carving out their first real chance of the game barely six minutes after kickoff.

Unfortunately, Edidiong Ezekiel failed to capitalise on this opening.

Remo Stars came close to breaking the deadlock moments later, but Seun Ogunrinde's effort from a corner kick hit the crossbar.

After surviving the initial onslaught from Remo Stars, AS FAR took the lead in the 27th minute and they held on to the solitary goal till the end of the first half.

However, the tables turned just four minutes into the second half when Olamilekan headed home the equaliser off a corner.

The Sky Blues held on for the draw despite pressure from the home team. The reverse fixture will take place on Sunday, 18 September 2022, in Ikenne.

The result from this preliminary first leg tie meant all four teams representing Nigeria on the continent this season all avoided defeats in their first leg games.

While Plateau United were held to a 2-2 draw away in Gabon, Rivers United and Kwara United both secured comfortable 3-0 wins in their respective home games in Port Harcourt and Lagos.