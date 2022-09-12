Gambia: Health Ministry Places Temporal Ban On the Sales of Syrup Paracetamol

The Ministry of Health has in a statement dated 7 September 2022 and signed by director of Health Services, Dr. Mustapha Bittaye, ordered the suspension of syrup paracetamol till further notice.

"With the ongoing investigation on the Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) outbreak in the country, it is now concluded that the possible causes are E. coli and possible toxicity from syrup paracetamol," the statement notes.

"As the investigation continues, we write to inform you all that hand washing should be encouraged in all clinics, especially in IMNCI clinics."

"We also want all syrup paracetamol be suspended till further notice. An alternate of crossing paracetamol tablets is encouraged." The statement adds.

The ministry has therefore called for the cooperation and compliance of members of the public.