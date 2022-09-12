Liberia: UL Releases First Entrance Results for 2022

The University of Liberia (UL) through its Center for Testing and Evaluation (CTE) has released the results of its first Entrance and Aptitude Test for 2022.

A total of 12,338 candidates sat for the Undergraduate Colleges Entrance and Placement Exam, while 1,040 candidates sat the Graduate and Professional Schools aptitude test.

Out of the total number of candidates who participated, 5,053 candidates passed successfully.

At a press conference held on Thursday, September 8, 2022, to officially release the results, UL President Prof. Dr. Julius Julukon Sarwolo Nelson, Jr., said the first entrance and placement exam and aptitude test was administered from June 21 to July 16, 2022, in which over 13,000 candidates participated.

President Nelson said the first entrance and placement exam and aptitude test for 2022 tapped on the success of UL's digitization and decentralization process and rolled out a digital entrance at the Undergraduate level for the first time.

"All of these exercises, in conjunction with the Tuition-Free Policy, have improved access to higher education for Liberians of all walks of life regardless of where they live," he said.

In a brief remark, Dean Ezekiel Hinneh, Chairperson of the Testing and Evaluation Committee, University of Liberia, said the committee was formulated, appointed by the President of the University in March this year, and tasked to administer the entrance exam and aptitude test.

The committee successfully administered the first entrance and aptitude test for 2022 following its appointment.

Assistant Prof. Moses Hinneh, Executive Director, Center for Testing and Evaluation (CTE), said the number of candidates who made a regular pass (those who passed all subjects successfully) was 5,053 candidates.

Also announcing the results for the Graduate and Professional Schools aptitude tests, Assistant Prof. Calvin Alvin Gaye, Deputy Director, CTE, said a total of 1,058 candidates registered for the Graduate and Professional school aptitude tests.

In a summary, he said 300 candidates sat the Law School test, of whom there were 43 successful candidates, 257 unsuccessful candidates, and 15 candidates absent.

For the Graduate School, he said 480 candidates sat the test, of whom 240 candidates were successful, and 240 candidates were unsuccessful.

For Medical School, he said 209 candidates sat the test, of whom there were 40 successful candidates and 169 unsuccessful candidates.

For the School of Pharmacy, he said 40 candidates sat the test, of whom there were nine successful candidates and 31 unsuccessful candidates.

The University of Liberia also announces that registration for the second entrance for 2022 will start on 12 September and will end on 22 October 2022.

The second entrance will be administered on 5 November 2022.