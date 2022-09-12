Somalia: Al-Shabaab Loses Two Villages to Military

12 September 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The Somali army with the help of the local people last night took over several areas from the Al-Shabaab in the south of the Hiran region.

Among the areas that Al-Shabaab has removed are Harar-lugole and Fidow in the south of Hiran region, and there are casualties as a result of the war on both sides.

The government media reported that the areas of Harar-lugole and Fidow were cleared of Al-Shabaab after government forces carried out an operation there.

The military officials were also quoted as saying the operation against Al-Shabaab will continue until they remove the militants from the entire region.

