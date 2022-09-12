Somalia: Al-Shabaab Loses Two Villages to Military

The Somali army with the help of the local people last night took over several areas from the Al-Shabaab in the south of the Hiran region.

Among the areas that Al-Shabaab has removed are Harar-lugole and Fidow in the south of Hiran region, and there are casualties as a result of the war on both sides.

The government media reported that the areas of Harar-lugole and Fidow were cleared of Al-Shabaab after government forces carried out an operation there.

The military officials were also quoted as saying the operation against Al-Shabaab will continue until they remove the militants from the entire region.