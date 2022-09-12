Nigeria: NDLEA Intercepts 12 Pump-Action Guns, 374 Cartridges in Kogi

12 September 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Ayobami Omole

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted 12 pump-action guns and 374 cartridges in Kogi State.

The agency's state commander Abdulkadir Abdullahi Fakai disclosed this in Lokoja to newsmen.

He said two persons were arrested in connection with the consignments.

Fakai said the rifles and ammunition were intercepted at a checkpoint by NDLEA personnel during a patrol on Okene-Abuja Road on Friday.

He said, "The two suspects Sagir Isiyaka, 40, and Bello Shehu Usman, 42, were travelling in a J5 Boxer Bus from Onitsha to Abuja before our patrol team accosted them. On searching their luggage our eagle- eyed officers discovered the rifles and ammunition concealed in some sacks."

Fakai said when asked about how they came about the weapons, they couldn't give any cogent or concrete reason as a proof of ownership.

The NDLEA commander said it was at that point that the duo were arrested with the consignment for further investigation

According to him since the matter is about arms and ammunition, "we quickly transferred the case to the Nigeria Police Force, Kogi State Command for necessary action."

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X