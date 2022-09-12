Nigeria: NDLEA Intercepts 12 Pump-Action Guns, 374 Cartridges in Kogi

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted 12 pump-action guns and 374 cartridges in Kogi State.

The agency's state commander Abdulkadir Abdullahi Fakai disclosed this in Lokoja to newsmen.

He said two persons were arrested in connection with the consignments.

Fakai said the rifles and ammunition were intercepted at a checkpoint by NDLEA personnel during a patrol on Okene-Abuja Road on Friday.

He said, "The two suspects Sagir Isiyaka, 40, and Bello Shehu Usman, 42, were travelling in a J5 Boxer Bus from Onitsha to Abuja before our patrol team accosted them. On searching their luggage our eagle- eyed officers discovered the rifles and ammunition concealed in some sacks."

Fakai said when asked about how they came about the weapons, they couldn't give any cogent or concrete reason as a proof of ownership.

The NDLEA commander said it was at that point that the duo were arrested with the consignment for further investigation

According to him since the matter is about arms and ammunition, "we quickly transferred the case to the Nigeria Police Force, Kogi State Command for necessary action."