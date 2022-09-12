Nigeria: PDP Takes Over Buhari's Campaign Offices in Katsina

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asserted that its chapter in Katsina State has taken over President Muhammadu Buhari's campaign offices in the state.

Addressing journalists in Katsina State, the national chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, who spoke through his senior special assistant, media and communication, Yusuf A. Dingyadi, said the party has already captured most of President Buhari's strongholds in Katsina.

He said the APC government in Katsina has failed, resulting in the rising insecurity, poverty, disunity and economic backwardness experienced across the state.

Reiterating that PDP will soon take over some other places occupied by APC, he called on members of APC to know that the PDP is the only hope for the survival and unity of Nigeria as such they should come out to support the PDP to victory in 2023.

Speaking on the PDP crisis, Dingyadi said it was an in-house issue which the party utilised its internal mechanism to resolve.

" We've already resolved all the problems that are affecting our party. There was a vote of confidence on the chairman from the Board of Trustees (BOT), National Executive Committee (NEC) and the Central Working Committee in solidarity with the national chairman to continue with the reforms and good works he has started," he said.