Nigeria: World Medical Association to Inaugurate Enabulele As President October 7

Former President Nigeria Medical Association, Dr Osahon Enabulele will be inaugurated on October 7, 2022, in Berlin, Germany, as first Nigeria and Wes Africa President of the World Medical Association, WMA.

The installation of Dr Enabulele who is also the Commonwealth Medical Association, CMA and was announced in a press statement issued by the WMA on its annual General Assembly billed to hold n Berlin from October 5 to 8, 2022 when both the assembly and German Medical Association would celebrate their 75th Anniversaries.

According to the statement, keynote speakers at the scientific session would be Professor of Philosophy, Georgetown University, United States of America (USA), Tom L. Beauchamp, and Professor Emeritus of Ethics and Religious Studies, University of Virginia, USA, James F. Childress.

At the ceremonial session on October 7, 2022, Enabulele, also a Consultant in Family Medicine at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, UBTH, Edo State will be installed as WMA President for 2022-23.

The statement also notes that former Director General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, is also expected to speak during the programme.

The keynote speakers at the Scientific Session will be Prof. Tom L. Beauchamp, Professor of Philosophy, Georgetown University, USA and Prof. James F. Childress, Professor Emeritus of Ethics and Religious Studies, University of Virginia, USA.

At the Ceremonial Session on Friday morning, Dr. Osahon Enabulele, former President of the Nigerian Medical Association, will be installed as WMA President for 2022-23.

" The keynote speaker at the General Assembly on Saturday will be Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, newly installed WHO Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence.

" Issues on the Assembly agenda on Saturday are likely to be headed by proposed revisions to the International Code of Medical Ethics, which have been drawn up following months of discussion. Other topics on the agenda include healthcare discrimination against the elderly, racism in medicine and the growth of telehealth and digital healthcare activities.

WMA is the independent confederation of national medical associations with 112 constituent members representing more than 10 million physicians.