Nigeria: Police Arrest Two PDP Leaders in Kano for Perjury, Conspiracy Against Abacha

The Criminal Investigation Department of the Nigeria Police AIG Zone One Kano, has charged the Fagge Local Government Chairman and Secretary of the People's Democratic Party PDP, Muhammad Auwal and Umar Alhassan to court, for alleged Perjury and Conspiracy against Muhammad Sani Abacha on his party membership.

The Police in a First Information Report, (FIR), forwarded before a Kano Federal High Court while arraigning the two local government party leaders says, in a letter of Criminal complaints submitted to the Inspector General of Police in Abuja which was subsequently forwarded to zone one Kano for investigation and written by one RO Atabo SAN of RO Atabo & Co Liberty Chambers on behalf of his Client Muhammad Sani Abacha, that the two said persons were found after investigation to have allegedly committed perjury and Criminal Conspiracy.

According to the FIR, following an investigation, they discovered that about six months ago, prior to the conduct of the PDP gubernatorial primary elections in Kano, Muhammad Abacha was issued with a PDP membership card of his ward at Fagge 'B' in Fagge Local Government area of Kano State by the Ward Chairman Muhammad Auwal and Secretary Umar Alhassan and was signed by both of them.

According to the Police FIR, the issuance of the membership card validated Muhammad Abacha's membership of the party in Fagge 'B' of Kano state's Fagge Local Government Area.

"However, after Muhammad Abacha won the State gubernatorial primary elections, you conspired and lied under oath before a Federal High Court, stating that Muhammad Abacha was never issued with a PDP membership Card of Fagge ward and is not a PDP member, a fact you knew and have reasons to believe is false and capable of inciting public disturbances in the state."

"You are hereby arraigned for the above-mentioned offenses, which are in violation of Sections 97, 158, and 114 of the Penal Code Law," the police continued.