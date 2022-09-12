Ghana: CUG to Introduce 10 New Programmes Next Year

Sunyani — The Catholic University of Ghana (CUG) in the Bono Region is to introduce 10 new programmes effective next academic year.

This follows the University attainment of a presidential charter on March 3, 2022, this year.

The new programmes are Bsc Communications/ Media Studies, Bsc Physician Assistantship, PhD Human Resource, PhDEducation, PhD Religious studies, MPhil English, BSc. Physiotherapy, MSc Accounting and Finance, PhD. Public Health and BSc. Radiography

Aside the new programmes the university intends to expand its infrastructure base to enhance teaching and learning in the university.

The Vice Chancellor of CUG, Professor Daniels KwabenaObeng-Oforiannounced this during a briefing at the university campus over the weekend.

He said the university was also seeking to establish two new schools (School of Nursing and Midwifery, School of Public Health and Allied Sciences).

Prof. Obeng-Ofori Mentioned improvement of conditions of service of staff, completion of disability access to facilities at the University upgrading of ICT infrastructure to ensure that information communication Technology is well integrated into governance and administrative setup of the institution among others are some of the critical issues the university management is working on.

The university he said is relying on the school's endowment funds and support from donors to fund the upcoming projects in the school.

He called for state support for private universities in order to develop the critical mass of the people.

In 1998, the Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference decided to establish the CUG. This followed a launching of the CUG Fund on December 20, 2001. Then on January 15, 2002, the Chancellor, His Eminence Peter Cardinal Kodwo AppiahTurkson announced the Bishops' Conference decision to the Ghanaian public.

The CUG obtained accreditation from the National Accreditation Board of the Ministry of Education in December, 2002 as an affiliate College of the University of Ghana, Legon While it took the next step to commence on March 10, 2003, the Catholic University held its first matriculation of 50 pioneer students on May 3, 2003. Later, November 13, the University was officially launched by former President John Agyekum Kuffour.

The CUG, Fiapre has been operating for the last 19 years after formal institutional and academic accreditations from the then National Accreditation Board (NAB) to actualise its vision and mission. Right from the onset, CUG was among the leading University Colleges (if not the top leading University College) within the middle belt and the northern parts of the country in terms of student enrolment for 11 consecutive years from 2003-2014.