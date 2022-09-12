Ghana's Economy Stabilisation High On Govt Agenda - Oppong Nkrumah

12 September 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Minister for Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has reiterated government's plans of stabilising the economy on the back of the global economic crises.

According to him, at a time when the world was dealing with a cost-of-living crisis, rising energy prices and supply-demand imbalances in several commodity markets occasioned by the geopolitical tension between Russia and Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic, government was keen on instituting appropriate measures that would lead to the transformation of the economy.

He said this on the #PatrioticSpaces, a live virtual conversation platform on social networking site, Twitter last Wednesday.

Speaking on the topic "Progressing amidst Global Crises", Mr Nkrumah said, while emerging challenges had largely impacted Ghana's economy, government was unrelenting in stabilizing the economy and sending it back to its 2019 levels.

"There are a lot of investments going into enterprise. The Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA) is pumping a lot of money to support young businesspeople while industry is also flourishing. We are opening more export channels so that we can earn more foreign exchange. The plan is to stabilize the economy and invest in the growth driving sectors of the economy.

"These are the key initiatives that will ensure that we can get economic activities up and running. Once economic activities are running, productivity is high and people start earning decent incomes and are improving their quality of lives," the Minister said.

In doing so, the Minister said government would continue to invest in the real sectors of the economy particularly in sectors such as agriculture, industry, and youth entrepreneurship and aggressively push its export promotion agenda by hand-holding non-traditional exporters to stimulate higher export of Ghanaian commodities.

This, he said, would create more jobs, increase people's income and at the same time, help turn the economy around and push Ghana back to the path of prosperity.

