Ghana: Maiden National Fitness Day Held in Accra

Hundreds of people including politicians, ministers and former sports icons thronged to the Accra Sports Stadium for the maiden National Fitness Day held on Saturday.

Among the dignitaries were the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Ga Mantse Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, Minister for Youth and Sports Mustapha Ussif and boxing legend Azumah Nelson and hundreds of young and old people who engaged in the exercise aimed at ensuring good health among Ghanaians.

The event started with a walk from the stadium through to the Accra High Court area to the Independence Square and back to the stadium where aerobics and other sporting activities including table tennis, football and cycling were held.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who initiatived the National Fitness Day, commended the Ministry of Youth and Sports for ensuring that they event came to reality.

He thanked the many Ghanaians who trooped to the stadium to engage in the various forms of physical activities.

"A health body means a health mind and we are glad that everyone came in their numbers to participate in the exercise," he stated.

He added that the national fitness day would go a long way to ensure that the entire country was healthy and translate into productivity at all sectors.

"All the 16 regions must participate in the programme which would be held on the second Saturday of every month to ensure fitness across the country," he stated.

He added that the initiative was not partisan and encouraged other political parties, religious and social groups to ensure they participate in the exercise.

On his part, Mr Ussif said the foresight by the Vice President was laudable and praised participants for making the maiden event a successful one.

"The national fitness day has come to stay and all Ghanaians must get involved across the regions,districts and local levels," he stated.

The Ga Mantse, Chairman of the Local Organising Committee of the African Games, Dr Kweku Ofosu Asare, President of the Ghana Football Association, Mr Kurt Okraku and the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Ben Nunoo Mensah all lauded the initiative and called for its sustainance.