Ghana: Dreams Shock for Goldstars

12 September 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Bibiani Goldstars were given a rude shock by visiting Dreams FC at the Dun's Park yesterday when they were beaten 1-0 in their opening 2022/23 betPawa Ghana Premier League.

The only goal of the entertaining game was registered by Dana Blessing in the 56th minute as Dreams walked away with all the maximum points at stake.

The opening half was keenly contested with the two teams having a fair share of scoring opportunities.

It was also a great moment for the two goalkeepers - Dreams' Lord Bawa Martey and Goldstars Hammond Nii Kalala, both of whom produced a series of superlative saves.

At the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale, skipper David Abagna squandered a 30th minute penalty as RTU were battled to a 0-0 draw by newly-promoted Samartex in their Ghana Premier League opener.

An appeal for another penalty by RTU 10 minutes from time was turned down to give Samartex an enormous relief and a big away point from home.

