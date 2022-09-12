Ghana: Algerian Foreign Minister Receives UN Secretary General Personal Envoy for Western Sahara

12 September 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, Ramtane Lamamra, has met with the personal envoy of the United Nations (UN) Secretary General for Western Sahara, Staffan de Mistura, who was on a visit to Algeria.

The Algeria Ambassador to Ghana, Ali Redjel disclosed this in a press release copied the Ghanaian Times in Accra on Friday.

The meeting, it said took place in the Algerian capital Algiers in the presence of the Special Envoy for the Western Sahara issue and the Maghreb countries, Amar Belani.

During the discussion, the statement added that the two sides examined the latest developments regarding Western Sahara and the prospects and the meeting also discussed issues of strengthening UN efforts with a view to resuming direct negotiations between the two parties to the conflict.

Namely, the Kingdom of Morocco and the Polisario Front aimed at reaching a just, lasting and mutually agreed political solution.

That, it stated, was to ensure the exercise of the inalienable and imprescriptible right of the Saharawi to self-determination, in accordance with the pertinent UN Resolutions and its decolonization doctrine.

