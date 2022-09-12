Ghana: Mara Now Authorised Black Stars Partner

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has entered into a one-year partnership with Pan-African digital finance ecosystem outfit, Mara, to become an official sponsor of the Black Stars to drive football sustainability ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, scheduled to kick off in November.

A first-of-its-kind in Ghana, Mara will be creating close connections with football lovers across Africa and beyond in unique and compelling ways, welcoming them into a community where they can ignite their passion for creating digital wealth, grab hold of numerous digital finance opportunities and enjoy financial empowerment.

Speaking at the outdooring ceremony at the offices of the Football Association on Friday, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Mara, Chi Nnadi, said the passion and excitement for football has the power to offer hope and unify Africans across the continent and beyond in a truly remarkable way, regardless of background, or socio-economic status.

"We are particularly excited to partner with Ghana FA as they #BringBackTheLove for Black Stars team and empower people with a common hope and dream. Mara remains committed to empowering the dreams of Africans across the world and offering the creation of wealth through digital finance".

On her part, the Chief Marketing Officer at Mara, Susan Younis, said they have very exciting activations and offers that would be rolled out ahead of the World Cup tournament.

"We will roll them out in the next few weeks as we look forward to creating opportunities and environments where Ghanaians can experience the essence of Mara in person."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

GFA president, Mr Kurt Edwin Okraku, expressed joy over the lucrative sponsorship deal with Mara and shared why the partnership is a perfect fit.

According to Okraku, "Digital assets being digital means of exchange, have come to stay all over the world and we are delighted that the pairing of Mara and GFA with this commercial relationship has been realised, as such partnerships have become increasingly common in sports worldwide."

"This partnership, the first of its kind, will bring to fans various opportunities offered by digital assets in our football community, the second reason for this partnership is that it provides crucial revenue to the industry, in the next few months you will all witness an explosion of Ghana Football on digital platforms," the FA boss added.