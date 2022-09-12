Nigeria: Ifeanyi Ubah Says SSS Officers Among Those Killed During Attack On His Convoy

12 September 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

It has not yet been made public how many people had been killed in the attack.

Ifeanyi Ubah, the Senator representing Anambra South District, has confirmed the deaths of some of his personal and security aides during a Sunday attack on his convoy.

Mr Ubah's convoy was attacked around Nkwo Enugwu Ukwu Market axis of Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The senator was on its way to Nnewi, his country home, on Sunday night.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that gunmen opened fire on the convoy and left many members of the convoy dead including other persons at the scene of the incident.

Senator Ubah, who confirmed the incident to reporters on Monday in Awka, identified some of those killed in the attack as Obum Ikechukwu and Goodness Mathias.

He did not give details of their identity.

Mr Ubah said that some officials of Nigeria's secret police, State Security Service, were among those killed by the gunmen. He also confirmed that some police officers were among the dead victims.

The police spokesperson in Anambra, Toochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident but did not give the figure of the victims.

"The Commissioner of Police, Mr Echeng Echeng visited the scene and there were blood stains at the place indicative of the fact that the attack was bloody, but to give the number I cannot say anything on that," he said.

