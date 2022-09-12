Liberia: Weah Dedicates Skating Rink At Invincible Park

President George Weah said the newly dedicated Skating Rink at the Invincible Sports Park in Sinkor, Monrovia will enable young people with interest in skating to practice.

President Weah stressed that skating is part of regular exercise for youths and young adults in every part of the world.

President Weah spoke on Friday, 9 September 2022, when he dedicated the skating rink as an annex of the Invincible Sports Park.

The President said skating is essential and there is need for skaters to have a specific area at the park.

He urged officials of the Liberia skating federation to manage the annex well for the improvement of the sport.

Earlier, the Minister of State Without Portfolio, Trokon A. Kpui, said President Weah instructed him to identify areas around the park for the construction of an annex for skaters.

Minister Kpui said the establishment of the annex derived from skaters using driveways in the city for practice on a daily basis, despite risks involved.

He described the situation as unfortunate, considering the risk involved with vehicles entering and leaving the premises of the park, while children are skating.

Meanwhile, few skaters who spoke to the NEW DAWN following the dedicatory ceremony, expressed delight that the Invincible Sports Park now has Skating Rink for them to practice.

They lauded President Weah for recognizing them and noted that the Government of Liberia is now developing interest in skating.