Liberia: China Urges Liberia to Embrace Gender Equality

By Lincoln G. Peters

Chinese Ambassador accredited to Liberia REN Yisheng has described gender equality as not only a basic human right but also an important link in giving full play to human potential, promoting sustainable development and ultimately achieving a peaceful society.

Ambassador Ren further stressed that gender equality is a greater link to achieving inclusive development and peace in any country, adding that women are people of great potential.

"The spirit as declared at the World Conference on Women held in Beijing in 1995 has brought about positive changes in the world. The consensus of all countries in pursuing equality between men and women and empowering women and girl child have been increasingly strengthened, the actions to promote women's development have become more diversified, and the environment for women's subsistence and development has been constantly optimized" Amb. Ren explained at the University of Liberia Honors College of Research and Gender Studies during the weekend.

The University of Liberia Honors College of Research and Gender Studies based on the Fendell Campus outside Monrovia on Friday, September 9, 2022, held an annual stakeholders' and open house event.

The program was executed under the theme: "Developing Sustainable Partnerships to Achieve Common Strategic Goals is extremely important."

It brought together students of the Gender Studies department, government officials and Members of the Diplomatic Corps.

Speaking on China-Liberia relationship, Ambassador Ren noted that China-Liberia relations are presented with unprecedented historic opportunities for further enhancement, adding that China will continue to uphold the principle of sincerity, practical results, affinity and good faith as well as the right approach to greater good and shared interests.

"China will deeply integrate our development with that of Africa and Liberia by integrating the BRI, GDI and GSI closely with AU Agenda 2063 and "Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development" (PAPD). China will vigorously implement the "Nine Programs" of the Eighth Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation" he further assured.

The Chinese diplomat pointed out that China will continue to strengthen cooperation with Liberia in different areas, including education and people-to-people exchanges, mainstream gender perspective and build together a community of shared future for the peoples of both countries.

He said China will continue to provide support for infrastructure, research and human resource development of Liberian universities, colleges and vocational schools, to enhance capacity of Liberia's higher and vocational education and to promote friendly bilateral ties and prosperity.

Citing China as case study to motivate Liberia, Amb. Ren disclosed that in the past decade, China's national economic strength has leaped to a new level, explaining that total economic volume of China has risen from 53.86 trillion Yuan in 2012 to 114.37 trillion Yuan in 2021, and its proportion in the world economy has risen from 11.3% to over 18%, while per capita GDP has risen from US$6,300 to over US$12,000, respectively.