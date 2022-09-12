Gambia: CPA Dismayed By Death of Over 40 Children, 60 Affected By Aki

12 September 2022
The Point (Banjul)

On the margins of growing concerns of deaths and health complication posed by kidney problems in The Gambia, the Child Protection Alliance (CPA) has made it known that it has received with 'grave concern' the death of over 40 children and 60 more affected by the Acute Kidney Injuries (AKI).

"The Child Protection Alliance has received with grave concern the death of over forty children, and sixty more affected with Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), as a result of possible causes of E. coli and toxicity from syrup paracetamol," CPA states in statement on Thursday.

"The CPA is of the considered view that this is a national tragedy and calls for immediate investigation into the circumstances surrounding the importation of the syrup paracetamol consignments into The Gambia."

"While we recognise the investigation efforts by the Ministry of Health, we equally call upon other authorities like the Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Welfare to play active roles in the investigation process and take strict action on any suspicion of foul play, or act of negligence to deter future recurrences on the importation of drugs that endangers the lives and welfare of our children."

"It is important to note, that there is an established Medicines Control Agency, which is mandated to regulate the quality and safety of medicines and related products and to ensure compliance in the importation and distribution of medicinal products in The Gambia."

