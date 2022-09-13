Rwanda: Golf - Rwanda to Host 2023 Africa Challenge Qualifiers

12 September 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alexis Kayinamura

Rwanda is set to host the East and Central African All Africa Challenge Trophy in the women's category, scheduled to be held at the end of 2023.

These games are held every two years, Rwanda was announced as the host at the conclusion of this year's All Africa Challenge Championship held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on Thursday, September 8.

The Rwanda women golf national team was also among the 20 teams that participated in the tournament in which Rwanda finished 17th and South Africa won the trophy.

The director of Rwanda Ultimate Golf Course, Josué Dushiminama, in an interview with the local media said that they have started preparations for next year's showpiece.

He said, "There are competitions that we are organizing that will help our players to prepare well so that we will not just participate but try to win something."

He went on to say that there are still few women golfers in the country.

He said, "The game of golf is not very popular in Rwanda, but we are going to start visiting schools and introduce it to children."

The countries that will participate in the qualifiers for the All Africa Challenge Trophy in the Eastern and Central Region are Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Mauritius, Zambia, Malawi, Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda.

