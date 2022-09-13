Nigeria: NFF Election - Two Disqualified, 11 Cleared for Presidency Race (Full List)

Two of the 13 intending aspirants were disqualified for various reasons

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) election committee has disqualified two of the aspirants seeking to contest for the post of president on the next NFF board.

The two disqualified candidates are Marcellinus Anyanwu (South-east, Imo) and Paul Yusuf (North. central, Plateau).

According to the document of screened candidates obtained by PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, the two were disqualified because of 'Invalid Nomination.'

As contained in the electoral guidelines, respective state FAs must duly endorse all intending candidates before they can be allowed to contest.

Despite the disqualification of the two candidates, there are still a few others in the running to succeed Amaju Pinnick.

Three of the 11 cleared contestants are members of the current board, which is led by Pinnick.

They are the current NFF 1st Vice President Seyi Akinwunmi; the current 2nd Vice President/and defunct LMC Chairman, Shehu Dikko, and the current Chairman of Chairmen, Ibrahim Musa Gusau.

Others also seeking to be elected as the new NFF President are former international player Idah Peterside, CAF's Head of Safety and Security, Christian Emeruwa, and former Chairman of Kano Pillars, Abba Abdullahi Yola.

Amanze Uchegbulam, David-Buhari Doherty and Adam Moukthar Mohammed, Suleiman Kwande, and Musa Amadu complete the list of presidential aspirants.

Apart from those that have their eyes on the number one position, 35 others declared their intention to seek other elective positions on the NFF board but, a few did not get the needed green light,

While the trio of Felix Anyansi-Agwu, Obinna Ogba, and Chinedu Okoye are in a three-horse race for the post of 1st Vice President, only Yusuf Ahmed 'Fresh' is in the running for the position of Chairman of Chairmen.

Contesting for seats on the Executive Committee from the South-east are Emeka Inyama (Abia State); Chikelue Iloenyosi (Anambra State); Karibe Pascal Ojigwe (Abia State); Jude Benjamin Obikwelu (Anambra State) and; Emmanuel Ochiagha (Imo State).

For the North-central, two former internationals, Daniel Amokachi (Benue State) and Benedict Akwuegbu (Plateau State) will slug it out with Mohammed Alkali (Nasarawa State); Margaret Icheen (Benue State), and Idris Abdullahi Musa (Kwara State).

Current board member Aisha Falode tops the list of candidates from the South-South region, with Kenneth Nwaomucha (Delta State); Gregory Abang (Cross River State); Roland Abu Omomoh (Edo State); Poubeni Ogun (Bayelsa State); Jarret Tenebe (Edo State) and; Essien Udofot (Akwa Ibom State) also vying for seats from that zone.

Current member of the board, Ganiyu Majekodunmi leads the list of contestants for seats from the South-west, with Sunday Dele-Ajayi (Ondo State); Olawale Gafar Liameed (Lagos State); Ayodeji Adegbenro (Ondo State) and Pelumi Jacob Olajengbesi are also in the race.

Ayodeji Ogunjobi (Osun State) was disqualified for not providing satisfactory evidence of tax payment.

North-east has a current board member Babagana Kalli (Borno State), Sajo Mohammed (Adamawa State), and Timothy Henman Magaji (Taraba State).

A member of the current board, Sharif Rabiu Inuwa (Kano State) is the only candidate from the North-west.

The NFF has fixed the Elective Congress for 30 September in Benin City, Edo State.