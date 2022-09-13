Nigeria: Suspected Cultists Attack Ogun Monarch

The suspects were alleged to have invaded the palace on the order of the monarch's son.

The police in Ogun arrested six gunmen suspected to be members of the Eiye cult for allegedly attempting to kill a monarch in Yewa North Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects were alleged to have invaded the palace of the Oba of Gbokoto land , G.O Olukunle, on the order of the monarch's son.

The police spokesperson in Ogun State, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta on Monday.

Mr Abimbola said the suspects and others who are currently on the run had attacked the monarch's palace shooting repeatedly.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the monarch had made a distress call to the police at Oja-Odan division around 4:25 p.m., saying "some cultists were about to kill him in his palace."

In response to the call, the Divisional Police Officer of Oja-Odan Division mobilised his men to the palace "where they met the hoodlums shooting within the palace."

Mr Abimbola said the police overpowered the gunmen, leading to the arrest of six of them while others took to their heels.

Upon arrest, police said the suspects told them that they were invited to deal with the monarch on his son's orders. They reportedly said the monarch's son was their member.

The monarch's son, whose name was withheld, was said to be out to avenge his mother whom he claimed was being maltreated by his father.

Mr Abimbola named the suspects to include Michael Ayodele, Monday Samuel, Ademola Matthew, Hammed Jelili, Ogundele Ojeh, and Sunkanmi Fadina.

On interrogation, Mr Oyeyemi said the arrested suspects confessed to being members of the Eiye confraternity.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the police recovered one locally-made double-barrelled pistol, two live cartridges, and one expended cartridge from the suspects.

According to Mr Oyeyemi, "the monarch's son has fled with another gun belonging to the group."

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the six arrested men to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (CIID) of the command.

Mr Lanre also ordered the immediate manhunt of the fleeing prince.