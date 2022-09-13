Nigeria: Death Toll Rises to Seven in Jigawa Boat Accident

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how two people died and six others were reported missing in the boat accident that occurred on Sunday.

The police in Jigawa State said they have found five more bodies following a boat accident in Ringim Local Government Area of the state.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how two people died and six others were reported missing in the boat accident that occurred on Sunday.

The police in a late Monday statement said among the six missing persons, the bodies of five have been found and identified.

One person is still missing.

With this development, the police spokesperson in the state, Lawan Adam, said the death toll from the boat accident has increased to seven.

Mr Adam said the victims of Sunday's incident were residents of Dabi community travelling for a condolence visit in Siyangu.

The police said there were 13 people in the boat that capsized, five others were rescued.

The incident happened after three similar incidents in Miga, Gwaram and Guri local government areas. The earlier three incidents led to the death of 12 people mostly women and children.

Several communities in Jigawa are facing the adverse effect of torrential rainfall causing flash flooding.

Houses have been submerged, and several people have died and were displaced because of the flood. The flood has also washed away bridges and roads in the state.

Many of the affected communities are now resorting to commuting with boats.

However, transportation by boat in the state, like in many parts of Nigeria, is not regulated thus operators often overload their boats and seldom provide life jackets to commuters.