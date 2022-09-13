South Africa: Cape Town Children With Learning Disabilities Neglected - South African News Briefs, September 13, 2022

13 September 2022
By Esther Rose

Cape Town —  

Children With Learning Disabilities Neglected By Western Cape Education Department

Cape Town non-profit organisation Hope for the Future, has said that the Western Cape Education Department is failing children with learning disabilities., Eye Witness News reports. The organisation said schools mainly in townships on the Cape Flats, were under-resourced and were not provided the necessary skills to help learners excel at school. As a result, parents of learners from different communities have approached the South African Human Rights Commission to intervene.

Confirmation of Another Death After J&J Vaccination

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has reported a second death following vaccination with the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine. The first death was recorded in August 2022.  According to Sahpra, Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) is a rare but potentially severe neurological adverse event that is associated with the administration of various vaccines and other medicines. Symptoms can vary from mild to severe and include muscle weakness, muscle pain, numbness and tingling.

Hold On South Africa, Eskom Says Power Cuts Will End

Eskom says there are plans in place to end power cuts, but it will take time. This week the country has been put through another round of outages. Stage two power cuts are in place until this Friday.  Eskom's chief operating officer, Jan Oberholzer, says they hope their energy plans will bear fruit soon.

