Liberia: I Support Weah Not CDC - PYJ Discloses

The Political Leader of the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR) Senator Prince Johnson has said that he only supports President George Weah and not the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC). This will be applied in the 2023 general and presidential elections.

The Coalition for Democratic Change is comprised of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), the National Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Liberian People Democratic Party (LPDP).

During the 2017 presidential runoff election , senator Prince Jonson and the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction supported the CDC, especially in Nimba county the strong hold of the MRD that brought the CDC to power .

During President George Weah's visit to Nimba County, Senator Johnson reaffirmed his support to the reelection of President George Weah in the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking recently on 'Freedom Talk', the Nimba County Senator disclosed that one of the Parties within the CDC is suppurating a candidate agonist his party's Candidate, of which the CDC has committed to Supporting his party- the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction candidate in the by- election for Nimba County District # One Representative Seat.

"I told them that we are going to defect them to prepare the county for president Weah's victory come 2023 election" senator Johnson indicated.

Prince Johnson who is seeking for reelection in the Liberian Senate from the people of Nimba County in the 2023 general and presidential elections, described President George Weah as a good man.

"President Weah is a good man, and I will support him to victory not the CDC, after his second turn, we will decide the next president," Senator Johnson emphasized.

He added that there will be no turning back in his support for president George Weah. To this, he said the people of Nimba will demonstrate to the opposition that Nimba county, come 2023 presidential election is for President George Weah.

"The votes that president Weah will get from Nimba will show those opposition that Nimba County is for George Weah, he is our son and we will support him," senator Johnson said.

Senator Johnson further disclosed that the defeat of the CDC in the recent December 8, special senatorial elections was not based on the unpopularity of the CDC and its collaborators, but was due to the leadership of the CDC that allowed those senators who did not do well for their people to run on the CDC's tickets .

Senator Johnson further disclosed that he informed the CDC leadership to look within the party and come out with a formidable candidate to go against Montserrado County Senator Darius Dillon and not Representative Thomas Fallah in the December 8 special senatorial election.

"Let me tell you the truth; I did not support the CDC's candidate in Montserrado County because you have Senator Saah Joseph, Kissi, You have Saah Foko, Kissi, Thomas Falleh, Kissi. So I did not want to make Montserrado a political Kissi camp; so I told my people of Nimba to vote for Dillon," senator Johnson said.

The Nimba County senator told the public that his reward for supporting the Montserrado County senator, Darius Dillon against the CDC during the December 8, senatorial election was for Senator Dillon to call him, Senator Johnson, a killer.

The Nimba County strongman described Senator Dillon as ungrateful, indicating that Senator Dillon is now enjoying nine years without doing anything for his people, but lying to them.

"After I supported Dillon, the only thing he has to tell me in the senate is that I am a killer and after Musa Billity Gave him 20 thousands united states Dollars, he said Bility was a BM. I said you see him, he is ungrateful," senator Johnson said.

Senator Johnson also described himself as a man of integrity, stressing that he protected the country's money at the National Bank of Liberia and turned it over to the government of Liberia; a money that could make him rich without anybody accusing him.