Ghana: Govt to Help Develop the Pharmaceutical Industry - Northern Regional Minister

12 September 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Richard Aniagyei

The government is making efforts to liaise with relevant local and international financial institutions to provide funds for the growth and development of the pharmaceutical industry.

The Northern Regional, Mr Shani Alhassan Shaibu, disclosed this at the 87th Annual General Meeting of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana in Tamale.

"In order to compete internationally, pharmaceutical industries must meet certain international quality standards and it is heart-warming to know that with a little support, the industries will reach these standards in no time," he added.

The Northern Regional Minister stated that as part of efforts to create unhindered access for Local Pharmaceutical Companies in the ECOWAS market, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade and Industry would actively promote Ghana's pharmaceutical manufacturing industry and its products within the ECOWAS region,

"They would as well actively advocate for the removal of all trade barriers to intra-regional trade, as far as pharmaceutical products are concerned.

"When we do this, I would expect our companies to produce at least 60% of our medicines locally and export into the ECOWAS region," he said.

He congratulated the Society on working closely with the Pharmacy Council and the Office of the Vice President to develop and implement e-pharmacy in Ghana, adding that the initiative would go a long way to help many Ghanaians have access to essential medicines wherever they may be.

On his part, the President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana, Samuel Kow Donkwoh, indicated that the society has worked collaboratively with the pharmacy council to enhance the regulation of pharmaceutical practice in Ghana as well as to launch the e-pharmacy practice in Ghana - the first of its kind in sub-Saharan Africa.

