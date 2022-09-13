Liberia: Tallah Citizens Want U.S. Govt. HelpaAt America's Ww. II Base

A prominent son of Tallah Township in Grand Cape Mount County, Mr. Malike V. Perry, is calling on the United States government to assist citizens of the Township in improving their living conditions.

He also urged US Ambassador Michael McCarthy to pay a visit to the Township to acquaint himself with the living condition of the people several years after the US military occupation of the area.

In the early 40s, during World War II, the United States military built a landing pier on Lake Piso, in Tallah, Grand Cape Mount County, to facilitate logistical supply for its military planes that landed at the Roberts International Airport, 45km from the Capital, Monrovia. The US Navy used the dock to land vessels and water planes to facilitate the operations of over 5,000 US troops stationed in Liberia.

According to Mr. Perry, "the living condition of our people is deplorable and lacks hope for improvement under the current government." He noted that citizens of the Township are compelled to sell firewood to cater to their families.

He said the living condition of the people is deteriorating due to the lack of infrastructure and basic services. He indicated that the climatic condition of Township is not favorable for farming, thus leaving the inhabitants poor and food insecure.

Therefore, Mr. Perry calls on the US government to assist Tallah and its surrounding people with safe drinking water, healthcare, and access to better education. He also wants the US government to help the community tackle the rising wave of erosion threatening the area.

"All the infrastructures left behind by the Americans are in ruin and deplorable. The American-built pier and other structures have been consumed by erosion," Mr. Perry narrated.

Mr. Perry, a high school teacher in Cape Mount, revealed that "many of the students in the Township often abandoned classes to engage in fishing and cutting firewood for daily survival."

He therefore urged the US government to provide training for small skilled farmers, fishermen, and women and create investment opportunities in the Township to attract tourists.

According to globalsecurity.org, "In 1942, Liberia granted the United States permission to construct, control, and operate bases in the country under the Defense Areas Agreement. Concurrently, it was granted the right to defend those bases and other strategic interests in Liberia. Roberts Field made possible the airlifting of supplies to United States forces during the North Africa campaign, and antisubmarine patrols were flown by seaplanes based at Fisherman's Lake (Lake Piso). About 5 000 United States troops, including engineers, all-black combat units, and air crews, were stationed in Liberia during World War II."

Tallah is a small town located in Grand Cape Mount County, in Western Liberia. Tallah is near Lake Piso, the second largest lake in Liberia. Due to the strategic location, Tallah was named after the Township and currently serves as the administrative headquarters.