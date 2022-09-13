Liberia: People's Liberation Party Standard Bearer to Tour States in the U.S.

Perkasie — The Leadership of the USA chapter of the People's Liberation Party (PLP) says the Party will this week commence a tour of two states in the Midwest region of the United States of America (USA).

According to a PLP press release issued on Sunday, September 11, 2022, the Party's Vision and Standard Bearer, Dr. Daniel E. Cassell, will lead the tour. He will be accompanied by some executives of the PLP-USA chapter, and they will visit the states of Minnesota and North Dakota.

The tour will begin on Friday, September 16th with a visit to the City of Minneapolis in Minnesota. While in Minneapolis, Dr. Cassell and the PLP executives will speak at a town hall meeting on Saturday, September 17th. The meeting will be hosted at 5: 00 PM (midwestern time/10:00 P.M. Liberian time) at the Office of the Organization of Liberians in Minnesota (OLM) based in Brooklyn Park.

On Sunday, September 18th, the tour will continue with a visit by Dr. Cassell and the PLP leadership to the Liberian-owned Ebenezer Community Church located in Brooklyn Park for a worship service. After the service, the Standard Bearer and the PLP delegation will head to Fargo, North Dakota, where another political town hall meeting will be hosted at 4:00 P.M. at the Christ United Ministry House of Testimony located at 705 E Main Avenue, West Fargo.

The purpose of the Midwest tour is for the Standard Bearer and the PLP leadership to educate Liberians and friends of Liberia based in those states about the mission and vision of the Party as it prepares for the 2023 general and presidential elections in Liberia. The PLP is one of the newest opposition political parties in Liberia. The party was founded and certificated as a full fledge political party in Liberia by the National Election Commission (NEC) in 2020.