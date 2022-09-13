Liberia: SWAL Goes to Primary for PUL ASG Position

Monrovia — Ahead of the Press Union of Liberia November election, the Sports Writers Association of Liberia (SWAL) has announced that it will hold a one-day primary

The purpose of the primary is to elect one of its two aspiring members for a position in the ensuring Press Union of Liberia election.

A release from SWAL says, "the targeted position is the Assistant Secretary General of the PUL which is being eyed by two SWAL senior members, current Secretary General Julius Konton and former Vice President Moses Garzeawu".

According to the SWAL release, the planned primary is scheduled for September 14, 2022, at the Press Union of Liberia (PUL's) Clay Street office beginning at 12:00noon.

The primary is intended to have SWAL field and support a lone candidate for the said position.

The President of the SWAL Kolubah Zayzay is encouraging all SWAL members to show up and be a part of the democratic process for the betterment of the professional body.

It can be recalled that Garzeawu was defeated in the last PUL election as Assistant Secretary-General while Konton will be consisting the PUL election for the first time.

Both sports journalists have been actively involved with PUL activities and will be going to secure the blessing of their members.

Meanwhile, both men have agreed to support the winner of the primary and will not contest the election if defeated.