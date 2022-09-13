Liberia: Wreh Hopeful of LISCR Qualification Over SC Gagnoa

Monrovia — The Shipping Boys of LISCR FC got over the absence of some of their key players for the Confederation Cup match as they held visitors Sporting Club De Gagnoa to a goalless draw at home in Monrovia.

Despite the goalless draw, the Liberian club interim coach Christopher Wreh says he is optimistic about his side reaching the second round of the competition.

He said with the result from the first leg he can assure Liberians that they will play their normal football and come out with a better result.

LISCR FC, the Liberian cup winner, took a giant step in their quest to progress to the next round of the CAF confederate cup first preliminary round as they did not concede a goal at home and could not score too.

Sunday match played at the Samuel K. Doe was the match between the two teams in all competitions.

Though many Liberians may be disappointed that LISCR did not secure a win on home soil but going into the second leg a week from now means the Shipping boys will be fighting for a draw with a goal or goals to make it through to the next round of the competition.

The visitors started the game very aggressively in attack but the shipping boys' defence proved their worth and captain Tommy Songo was at his best with three important saves in the first 15 minutes of the match.

LISCR FC late took control of much of the match after withstanding the Ivorian's pressure, they coordinated in midfield and in attack to the disadvantage of the visitors who were favored by pundits prior to the match.

Young Alfah Allison forced a save from Sporting Club de Gagnoa keeper Ngobo Mongondza with a long-range shot while Christopher Jackson collected a free ball in the box of Gagnoa but his shot from eight yards was easily saved.

Allison and Ishmael Dumbuya were constant threats to the defense of Gagnoa while on the reverse Nkounkou Moise, Sanogo Mohmed and their inspirational captain Goua Marc kept the shipping boys' defence on their feet.

But teams had a fair share of the first half but could not convert it into goal, ending the half goalless.

Back from the break goalkeeper Tommy Songo proved his experience in international football with luminous saves.

The best chance of the match falls in the way of LISCR's Sierra Leonean attacker Ishmael Dumbuya in the added three minutes when Sabastian Teclar decently crossed the ball beat the defense of the Ivorian and Dumbuya control the ball but the rushing Mongondza came out if his goal to make a save before Dumbuya final touch ran from him resulting to him fouling Mongondza.

The return will take place on September 17, 2022 in Ivory Coast with the aggregate winner qualifying for the next round of the competition.

Addressing the media after his side goalless draw Christopher Wreh interim coach of LISCR FC said he was impressed with his team's performance.

The stand-in LISCR coach said he missed several of his players because of international engagement with Liberia Under -20 team.

He told the media that he had players who were in providing something that may have not given the shipping boys a win at home.

The former Arsenal player describe Gagnoa as a very good team but said the second leg will be an open one.

Meanwhile, Watanga FC debut appearance in the CAF Champions League ended in tears as they were beaten 3-0 away to Nigerian champions River United.

The Nigerian champions score three first half goals against the Liberians who did reply in the match.

If Watanga will stand a chance of qualifying to the next round they will have to defeat River United 4-0 at home.

The second leg will take place in Monrovia at the Samuel K.Doe Sports Complex on September 17.