Liberia: Pepper FC Sign Three New Players

Pepper FC has announce the arrival of Daniel Maoh, E Mabue Swaray and Zico Toe to the Burning Pepper Boys.

Daniel Maoh alias Seyi Adebayor joined the club from first division side Nimba United for an undisclosed fee.

The towering goal machine formerly of Nimba Utd, Tony FC, Jai FC and Grand Gedeh county signed a two-season deal with the Giant Killers.

Seyi comes with a wealth of experience and Pepper FC is glad to secure the signature of the attacker.

Zico Toe alias Isco joined the 3rd division outfit from NPA Anchors on a three-season deal.

The master passer is a player to watch as he is capable of playing as an all-rounded midfielder.

With his creativity, energy to roam around the pitch, and perfect distribution of the ball, we are confident that Isco will bring stability to our team going forward," a release from Pepper FC said.

E Mabue Swaray alias Cesc joined as a free agent from Brewerville United FC is on a two-season deal.