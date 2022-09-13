Gambia: NHRC Schedules Int'l Annual Moot Competition for December 5th

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of The Gambia has announced that it has scheduled the annual Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara (SDKJ) International Human Rights Moot Competition to commence on 5th of December 2022.

The SDK human rights moot is a top programme of the NHRC that targets undergraduate law students to argue human rights issues before an imaginary regional human rights court, using African human rights mechanisms and norms.

The international moot competition is expected to run for 5 days, ending on 10th December 2022.

"Thanks to the support of the Suisse Embassy in Senegal, NHRC is pleased to unveil the 'compromise for the prestigious' Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Human Rights Moot Court Competition, 2022," the national rights body stated.

"This year's case follows the story of the Republic of Kunta Kinteh, a small country in West Africa that is faced with critical questions of accountability for atrocity crimes, right to remedy and reparations, transitional justice, right to life, etc."

"While the Republic of Kunta Kinteh has made modest efforts towards justice, many of the victims of the human rights violations are not pleased with the slow steps the Government of Kunta Kinteh has taken towards bringing her former president and his accomplices to justice and have instructed an NGO to file a case on their behalf before the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights."

"The competition is scheduled to take place from the 5-10 December 2022," said the Commission.