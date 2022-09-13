Gambia: Govt Gets 1st Ever Medical Oxygen Plant

The Gambia has started generating medical oxygen from an oxygen plant within government facilities, according to an announcement by the management of the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH). This marks the first time of such achievement in the country's history.

"For the very first time in the history of The Gambia, Medical Oxygen is being generated from an oxygen plant within a government health facility namely - EFSTH and Ndemban Bakau Center," the EFSTH disclosed on Friday.

"EFSTH is spending over one million dalasis on medical oxygen on a monthly basis in order to meet the oxygen demand of patients."

"The office of the chief medical director (CMD), management, staff and patients of EFSTH are grateful for the foresight of the Ministry of Health under the leadership of Honourable Dr. Ahmadou Lamin Samateh and TIKA Gambia office for this laudable achievement."

"The Ministry of Health will continue to provide affordable and equitable health services to the population," it divulged further.