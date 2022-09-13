Gambia: GRA Committed to Achieving D13.5 Billion Revenue Target - Cg Darboe

12 September 2022
The Point (Banjul)

Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe of the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) has stated that despite the hardship across the world, GRA is still committed to achieving the D13.5 billion as annual revenue target tasked by the government for 2022.

In updating the media on the current revenue collection, Mr. Darboe informed journalists that from January to end of August 2022, GRA generated D8.3 billion out of D13.5 billion and is working very hard to mobilise the remaining D5.7 billion by end December 2022.

He made this disclosure last Thursday in an interview with the media at his office in Banjul.

Mr. Darboe dilated on the global challenges faced by Africa and The Gambia in particular is not an exception "especially in terms of trade which affected the revenue collection seriously and made life very difficult."

According to the GRA boss, the Ukraine-Russian war has worsened to a point that international trade charges have increased which is beyond Gambia. He said as a result, there is nothing much that the Gambia can do about as those factors are above Gambia.

He explained that in addition to the trade charges that have been increased, they also experienced higher commodities cost in the global market.

"You know Gambia, we depend on importation more so the fact that those charges have increased is also reflected on the market price of the goods that are in the country."

"These are some of the things that are affecting international trade and such is reflecting on their revenue."

As head of GRA, he said, he's always optimistic anytime he is asked about achieving the 2022 annual revenue target.

CG Darboe also spoke on the impact of the MOU signed between the GRA and the commercial banks. He confirmed that the MOU has impacted positively by helping GRA mobilise revenue collection very easily without coming to GRA main office.

