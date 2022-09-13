Gambia: TMT Qualify for GFF 2nd Division League

Today Makes Tomorrow (TMT) FC have qualified to The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Male Second Division League after drawing two of their playoff promotion matches against Berewuleng and Universal Sporting Boys respectively.

The Banjul-outfit, TMT qualified for next season's Second Tier League football after securing a superior four goal difference.

TMT first played a 2-2 draw against Brikama-based team, Berewuleng FC during a game played at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field in Old Yundum on Tuesday 6th September 2022.

They played another 2-2 draw against Universal Sporting Boys in their second playoff game played at the ground on Friday 9th September 2022.

Universal Sporting Boys and Berewuleng FC also drew their two games in the playoffs but could not make it through due to their goal difference against TMT.

They finished with 2 points each. However, TMT FC scored 4 goals while both Universal Sporting Boys and Berewuleng got 2 goals each. Therefore, TMT FC with their superior goal margin qualify to the National Second Division League.

Meanwhile, the Today Makes Tomorrow side qualified for the playoffs after winning the Banjul Regional 3rd Division League tournament.

"The Journey has not been easy. We have always tried to impose our style - playing with a high line and ultimately, we have got the results. We have a good team spirit here and we have stuck together and have shown great patience and supported each other. Success is a difficult measure and not a simple task. We have always promised our fans to do our best to qualify to the national league, here we are," said TMT FC on its official Facebook page.

"Success, many of you know, is never easy but always achievable. However, our progress will continue. A lot has been done and a lot more to do. TMT will remain committed, focused, strong and most importantly together," added the post.