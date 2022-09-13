West Africa: Gambia to Host 7th ERERA Annual Forum

The Gambia has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the ECOWAS Regional Electricity Regulatory Authority to host the first post-pandemic ERERA continental annual forum.

Public Utility Regulatory Authority made this disclosure recently at a press conference held at the on sidelines of a three-day working visit of the ERERA delegation to The Gambia.

ECOWAS Regional Electricity Regulatory Authority was established as the regional regulatory body to regulate trans-boundary electricity trading.

Since its inception, PURA has played a pivotal role in its development by providing resources to support ERERA's growth.

Dr. Haliru Dikko, council member and economist for ERERA, said they were impressed beyond expectations about what they saw on the ground in The Gambia ahead of the forum.

"We have all that it takes to stage a successful forum in The Gambia", he said.

He described The Gambia as very significant, noting that PURA is among the first regulatory authorities to be established in the region.

He stated that the annual forum is an opportunity to bring stakeholders and regulators in the sub-region together to discuss and share experiences on electricity-related issues.

"The Gambia is a tourist destination and it is a secured environment which largely triggered our choice to stage the 7th ERERA annual forum in the country," Dr. Dikko explained.

Solo Sima, in his remarks on behalf of the Director General of the Public Utility Regulatory Authority said the annual forum will address issues related to electricity interconnection, amongst others.

He added that the agreement is in line with the desire of member states of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to realise electricity interconnections through the joint implementation and sharing of energy resources in the region.

Last Monday, the ERERA team paid a courtesy call on the vice president of the Republic of The Gambia, Alieu Badara Joof. They later visited the Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Hon. Abdoulie Jobe.

The Government has reaffirmed its commitment to support PURA in hosting a successful event in November.