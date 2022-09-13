Gambia: Magistrate Krubally Urges Govt to Support Sign Language Interpreters

12 September 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Jankey Ceesay

Principal Magistrate Muhammad Krubally, who is also the Chairman of The Gambia Federation of the Disabled has urged the Government of The Gambia to support and employ sign language interpreters in schools and public institutions to ensure the equal flow of information.

Magistrate Krubally was speaking at a meeting organised by the Association of Deaf Muslim Gambia (ADMG) at Supreme Islamic Council premises when he made the remarks.

He said deaf and hard of hearing people are the most underrepresented among persons living with disability because they do not have access to information.

"We expect no discrimination. There should be full participation from them in our society and before doing that we should make them feel part of us by allowing them have access to information. The only way that can be possible is by employing sign language interpreters so that they can feel connected to the rest of us," he said.

He noted that the rights of the deaf and hard of hearing are essential, saying Government must respect them and make sure employment is provided for them.

"We are all equal under the eyes of God and should be treated equally and communicated to efficiently," he added.

Binta Nyagando, Public Relations Officer (PRO) for ADMG said the purpose of the association is to empower Islamic awareness through sign language and establish interconnection among deaf Muslims around the globe.

She called for Government support and presence during their activities as well as invite them to theirs to avoid them feeling neglected.

The association will in December host the International Conference of Deaf Muslim (ICDM).

The association therefore called for support from all and sundry in ensuring the success of the event.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X