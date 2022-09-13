Gambia: Golden FC Advance to Gunjur Nawetan Quarterfinals

12 September 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Golden FC on Friday advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2022-2023 Gunjur 'nawetan' league competition following their 2-1 success over Asselem FC in their final group match played at the Gunjur Upper and Senior Secondary School Football Field.

The Golden boys required a victory to progress to the last eight of the Coastal Town summer biggest football fiesta after drawing their two opening group matches.

Golden FC notched in two goals in the game to sail to the quarterfinals of the 2022-2023 Gunjur nawetan league competition.

Asselem FC scored one goal in the match which eventually proved to be a consolation for them.

The defeat saw Asselem FC out of the annual Gunjur nawetan league competition and will now switch their attention to the Knock-out championship following their elimination from the league competition.

